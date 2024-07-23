Docked ship catches fire in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. — Crews worked to put out an electrical fire aboard a ship docked in Charlestown, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire took place on a ship named “Symphony”, shortly after 8:30 p.m., officials say. The boat was docked off of Terminal St.

“The fire was isolated to a switch room 2 floors below deck,” a tweet from the fire department read.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

