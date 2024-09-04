Local

Do you have a September birthday? Celebrate with free lobster at restaurant with 2 Mass. locations

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

Summer Shack free lobster (Summer Shack)

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A seafood restaurant with two Massachusetts locations is offering up free lobster to guests with September birthdays.

Through the end of the month, anyone with a birthday in September can swing by Summer Shack in Boston and Cambridge, where a one-pound lobster can be enjoyed free of charge.

Guests are encouraged to make a reservation early because spots are expected to fill up quickly, according to the eatery.

Summer Shack says no purchase is necessary for the special birthday treat but proof of ID is required.

For more information and to make a reservation, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read