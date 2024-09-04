Do you have a September birthday? Celebrate with free lobster at restaurant with 2 Mass. locations

BOSTON — A seafood restaurant with two Massachusetts locations is offering up free lobster to guests with September birthdays.

Through the end of the month, anyone with a birthday in September can swing by Summer Shack in Boston and Cambridge, where a one-pound lobster can be enjoyed free of charge.

Guests are encouraged to make a reservation early because spots are expected to fill up quickly, according to the eatery.

Summer Shack says no purchase is necessary for the special birthday treat but proof of ID is required.

