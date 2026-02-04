Dispute over shoveled parking space in Boston leads to double stabbing

BOSTON — A dispute over a shoveled parking space in Boston on Wednesday morning escalated to the point where two people were stabbed, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 59 Evans Street in the city’s Dirchester neighborhood just before 1:30 a.m. found three people standing on the sidewalk, including a 41-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman who were both suffering from significant bleeding to their hands, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police noted that officers also spotted blood on the sidewalk, walkway, and nearby snowbanks.

The third person found at the scene, 47-year-old Enel Javier, of Dorchester, was arrested in connection with the alleged incident.

An investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a dispute over a shoveled parking space after the recent winter storm that dumped nearly two feet of snow on the city.

In a statement detailing the dispute, Boston police said, “Investigators learned that the male victim arrived at the location and observed Javier’s vehicle parked in a space he believed he had personally cleared of snow. A confrontation followed, which escalated when Javier became involved. During the altercation, Javier allegedly stabbed the male victim in the hand with a knife. The female victim sustained an injury to her hand while attempting to intervene and disarm him.”

Javier has since been arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), causing serious bodily injury.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

