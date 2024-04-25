Dighton man wins second $1 million prize in new ‘Jaws’ scratch ticket

DORCHESTER, Mass. — A Dighton man is the second $1 million winner in the new ‘Jaws’ themed scratch ticket game.
Michael Stephens used to be a deep-sea fisherman and chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).
Stephens plans to share the winnings with his family and travel with his wife.
The Massachusetts Lottery announced earlier this year the ‘Jaws’-themed scratch ticket that will offer losers a second-chance drawing that could land them a trip to Martha’s Vineyard.
Stephens purchased his $1 million winning ticket at the Olde Village Corner Store in Somerset.
The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.
The ‘Jaws’ instant ticket game includes three more instant grand prizes of $1 million.
Last week. six lucky winners were awarded a ‘Jaws’-inspired trip for two to Martha’s Vineyard in the summer of 2025, four additional drawings for a total of 24 more trips remain.
The “Jaws” ticket is available at Lottery retailers across Massachusetts.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
