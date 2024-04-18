6 Mass. Lottery players win ‘Jaws’-inspired trip to Martha’s Vineyard. Here’s what’s included

Martha's Vineyard, Mass. — Six Massachusetts Lottery players have won a “Jaws”-inspired trip to Martha’s Vineyard, along with a guaranteed cash payment.

The Lottery on Thursday announced the first round of randomly selected from non-winning “Jaws” instant tickets that were submitted into the first of the game’s five second-chance drawings.

The winners are:

Patricio Brandao, Lawrence

Dona Mae Ferguson, Little Compton, RI

Adam Gerhart, Holden

Michelle Hall, Methuen

Bianca Huntley, Gardner

Jean Keough, Fall River

Jaws ticket (New 'Jaws' ticket from Mass. State Lottery)

“From speaking with the trip winners and hearing how excited they are, it is clear just how unique and special this prize is,” Mark William Bracken, Executive Director of the Mass Lottery, said in a statement. “While we felt confident that this ticket would be popular because of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity it offers, the customer response has exceeded our high expectations.”

While on Martha’s Vineyard, trip winners will participate in a “Jaws-themed game show in which one contestant is guaranteed to win a $1 million prize, according to the Lottery. All other contestants will win a guaranteed prize ranging from $500 to $10,000.

The trip package also includes:

3-night stay for two at Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown

Black car service to and from port

Ferry to and from island, plus island transportation

Daily breakfast

Welcome toast/dinner with entertainment at Harbor View Hotel

Taste of the Vineyard Dinner at Harbor View Lawn

$1,000 spending cash

“Jaws” branded welcome gift

“Jaws” Island Tour with custom guided bus across the island

Private “Jaws” movie screening at Harbor View Hotel

“Shark Infested Waters” theme party on Harbor View Lawn

In addition to the six trips, 170 $500 prizes and 500 $100 prizes are being awarded in each of the five drawings. Drawings are conducted after approximately every 20 percent of ticket sales.

The “Jaws” ticket is available at Lottery retailers across Massachusetts.

