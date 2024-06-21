Different here: Celtics fans flood the streets of Boston to celebrate Banner 18

BOSTON — Celtics fans were riding a new high Friday as the Championship team rode by on duck boats spreading cheer.

Many people chanted “Go Celtics,” while small kids sat on their parents’ shoulders. Roughly a million people, most wearing green and white, lined the parade route erupting in deafening screams and chants of excitement.

Several fans dripped sweat, as they waited eagerly to see the champs, if only for a few moments.

There's barely any wiggle room along the parade route on Tremont St. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/ePUUh2Eefo — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) June 21, 2024

Jayson Tatum showed up the shiny new trophy, holding it high for fans.

“I took off work to be here and my boss supported it,” Nyjah Eastman, who came all the way from New Bedford.

While the Celtics brought the heat during Game 5, clinching their championship title, Friday’s temperatures were slightly cooler, still lingering in the 80s.

Some players celebrated with sips of champagne, though many fans agreed, nothing tastes as good as Banner 18.

“I just wanted to see the boys come through on the parade, who brought us here baby…the best fans in the world right here,” said Sam Richardson of Middleton.

