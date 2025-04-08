Police: Three arrested for stealing 300 pieces of mail in Milton

MILTON, Mass. — Three people were arrested early Monday morning for allegedly stealing hundreds of pieces of mail.

The three individuals, who Milton Police did not name, are charged with breaking and entering into a depository, receiving stolen, possession of burglarious instruments, and multiple motor vehicle violations.

According to authorities, one suspect was taken into custody without incident while two others attempted to flee in a vehicle, but were quickly located.

Police say both suspects ran away on foot and were eventually apprehended by Milton Police Patrol Units and a Massachusetts State Police K9 unit.

Approximately 300 pieces of stolen mail, as well as stolen U.S. Postal Service property was recovered during the arrest process, according to police.

All three suspects will be arraigned in Quincy District Court.

“We would like to thank the Massachusetts State Police for their assistance and remind the community to use caution when mailing personal checks,” Milton Police wrote in a social media post. “Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity observed near mailboxes.”

