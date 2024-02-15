Swatting hoax targeting Lowell High reignites criticism over school’s new cell phone policy

LOWELL, Mass. — A swatting hoax targeting Lowell High School is reigniting criticism about the school’s new cell phone policy.

Officers descended on Lowell High Wednesday just before noon after a call about a gun on school grounds.

Police said that officers quickly determined that the threat did not appear to be credible but conducted a sweep of the entire school out an abundance of caution.

The shelter-in-place mode lasted for nearly two hours.

Students did not have access to their phones when the lockdown took effect because of the school’s new policy.

The new rule, which the district began enforcing at the end of last month, requires students to place their phones in lockboxes at the beginning of each class.

“In those types of situations, you want to let your parents know that you’re okay,” said sophomore Deborah Kisekka. “I feel like having my phone on me would be appropriate.”

“I want to commend our students and staff for their cooperation with our shelter-in-place procedures and for the continued support of our families and community in helping us to promote a safe learning environment,” Head of School Michael Fiato said in a letter to families. “Please know that the safety of students and staff is our top priority and we will continue to take precautionary measures and appropriate action to ensure school safety.”

Parents took to social media, criticizing the lack of communication by the school’s administration.

Lowell school officials said parents will receive follow-up information as it becomes available.

“We know it is stressful, but we did not want to send out any false information,” a district spokesperson wrote back to an upset parent on social media.

Police told Boston 25 News that multiple officers as well as Lowell Police School Resource Officers responded to the reported incident.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the report of an incident involving firearms at Lowell High School is unfounded,” said Lowell Deputy Superintendent Mark LeBlanc.

