Brockton School Committee approves stricter cellphone policy amid reports of fights & violence

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton School Committee has approved a stricter cellphone policy at the high school, where students and teachers say violence is now a daily occurrence.

Under the new rules, students will have to place their phones, earbuds, and headphones in individual pouches that will be locked so they cannot access the devices during the school day. Additional devices also prohibited under this policy include gaming and other streaming devices.

Each student will be assigned a pouch and will be responsible for bringing it to school each day. Before the start of school, students will have to turn their phone off and place their devices inside the pouch and secure it in front of school staff. The students will keep the pouch with them throughout the day and can unlock it before they leave for the day, said Jordan Mayblum, a spokesperson for the Brockton Public Schools.

The policy was approved unanimously Tuesday and will be implemented in the coming months as the district is in the process of acquiring the pouches that will be used, Mayblum said.

This comes after a recent push from four school committee members to bring in the National Guard to help with issues like fights, disruptions, students leaving school without permission, trespassers at the school, and teachers calling out.On Monday, a staff member was injured in a fight between students.

Brockton High School is the largest public school in Massachusetts, with over 3,000 students enrolled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group