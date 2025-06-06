Dessert stomach: The science behind our sweet tooth

(Ivanhoe Newswire) --- We’ve all been there: you’ve just polished off a hearty meal, declaring you can’t possibly eat another bite. Then, like clockwork, the dessert menu appears, and suddenly, you’re tempted by a slice of cheesecake packing about 350 calories, or a decadent chocolate brownie loaded with 400 calories. Why does our stomach seem to have a special reserve for these calorie-laden treats?

Some call it “dessert stomach.” It’s when you feel full but still crave something sweet.

In a recent Datassential survey, 21 percent of consumers say they had a dessert within the past day, but the number who actually did? Three times that.

So, what’s behind the dessert stomach phenomenon? One factor is timing. The vagus nerve takes about 20 minutes to signal your brain that you’re full.

“While you think I have some extra room here, in 20 minutes you may feel kind of miserable,” said Megan Ware, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist.

Another reason is taste bud fatigue. Your palate gets used to one flavor, making something new, like dessert, suddenly appealing.

“’Oh, I’m done with the spaghetti, but I could eat cake right now,” said Ware.

Then there’s science, hormones like ghrelin and leptin control your hunger. If your meal didn’t have enough fat, your body may still crave something to feel satisfied.

“Something that has that ability to send the satisfaction signals to the brain,” explained Ware.

You can get around this by eating healthy fats, like avocados, nuts and seeds. And if you need something sweet, go for a high-protein yogurt with fruit or a naturally sweet, high-fiber carb.

If you want to avoid falling into the dessert trap, try filling up on carbs rich in fiber, like sweet potatoes or apples. These will keep you satisfied and help curb those sugar cravings.

Contributors to this news report include: Cliff Tumetel, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

