DESE recognizes 66 Mass. schools for high achievement

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education named 66 schools in the Commonwealth for exceptionally strong achievement, growth and meeting targets.

Schools in some of the wealthiest state communities made the list — including high schools in Lexington, Cohasset, Wellesley, Duxbury, Newton, Sharon and Andover.

But DESE Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley pointed out that many schools in less-affluent communities were also recognized -- including four Boston elementary schools: John F. Kennedy, Tynan, Perry and Manning.

Middle schools awarded by DESE include Wood Hill in Andover, Littleton Middle, Glenbrook in Longmeadow, Rockport Middle and Wellesley Middle.

The complete Schools of Recognition list is below:

