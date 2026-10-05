Deported Babson College student’s case returns to federal court amid jurisdiction fight

BOSTON — The legal fight over a Babson College student who was detained at Logan Airport and deported to Honduras returned to federal court Monday, where her attorneys argued Massachusetts should retain jurisdiction over the case.

Any Lopez Belloza was flying home to surprise her family for Thanksgiving when she was detained by ICE.

Lopez Belloza was detained and moved to Texas before being flown to Honduras.

A judge ordered that she be returned to Massachusetts, but her attorneys said the government moved to dismiss the case and argued she should be returned to Texas instead.

Lopez Belloza came to the United States as a child and has no criminal record. Federal officials have said her visa had expired.

“This has always been about Any. This has been about her dream. She wanted to take a stand not only for herself, but for others because this was despicable treatment of a child under the immigration laws. It’s absolutely appalling that our government would do this, and this great apology here for violating a court order was to try to detain and deport a human trafficking victim with zero due process. It’s absolutely unconstitutional, unfathomable, and ridiculous behavior. But that’s the government we currently have,” said immigration attorney Todd Pomerleau.

She has not returned to the U.S. since her deportation, as her attorney believes she would be deported again.

The government said it did not set up a jurisdiction trap.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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