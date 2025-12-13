Deer rescued from ice on Lake Waban

WELLSELSY, Mass. — Firefighters in Wellesley worked to rescue a deer after it was stranded on ice, Friday morning.

The deer was scene trapped on ice that formed on Lake Waban, according to Wellesley police.

Deer rescued from ice in Wellesley Wellesley firefighters worked to rescue a deer trapped on ice on Lake Waban, Friday. Photo Credit: Wellesley Police Department

Firefighters worked for several hours to create a path for the deer to get it back to shore, according to officials.

In photos posted to the Wellesley Police Department’s facebook page, firefighters can be seen in the water assisting the deer.

Crews did eventually get the deer off the ice. The deer is currently being monitored by a Wellesley Animal Control Officer, according to police.

