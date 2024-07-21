‘Deeply grateful’: Local delegation reacts to President Biden’s decision to suspend re-election bid

BOSTON — Reactions poured in from Massachusetts politicians after President Joe Biden announced he’s suspending his re-election campaign.

Governor Maura Healey gave her thanks for Biden’s years of service, saying in part:

“Joe Biden ran for President to restore the soul of our country and defeat the greatest threat our democracy has ever seen. And that’s exactly what he did. Few could have risen to the challenge the way Joe Biden has. He has restored our economy, defended our freedoms, and protected democracy at home and abroad. He has led with decency, empathy and brought Americans together. President Biden’s decision today not to seek reelection is the ultimate example of putting the country first — something Joe Biden has done over and over again in his unparalleled career. We are all deeply grateful to President Biden for his lifetime of service. Thank you, Mr. President.”

Congressman Ed Markey said Biden’s political record is unmatched:

“From reunifying NATO, to passing the largest climate investment in our history, President Joe Biden has helped save democracy and the planet. He has a record unmatched in modern U.S. history, and I am forever grateful for his service and friendship.”

Congresswoman Lori Trahan said that Biden saved democracy in 2020 and says he delivered unprecedented progress for American families.

“Joe Biden saved our Democracy in 2020, and he has worked with House Democrats to deliver unprecedented progress for the American people. President Biden’s decision to pass the baton positions us to defeat Donald Trump again this November and build on the work we’ve done to lower costs for families, strengthen our economy, and protect women’s reproductive freedom. Together with our strong, proven Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats will make a clear, effective case to voters why our commitment to improving the lives of every American is the better choice than Donald Trump’s chaotic and extreme Republican Party.”

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley thanked Biden and expressed confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden endorsed for the Democratic ticket.

Representative Jake Auchincloss thanked Biden in a short statement, saying in part: “Joe Biden is the first president in U.S. history who has had to defend democracy at home & abroad simultaneously. He has done so admirably. Thank you for your service, Mr. President. Now let’s win.”

In a lengthy statement, MassDems said Biden is a man of integrity, saying in part:

“President Joe Biden will go down in history as one of the greatest leaders our nation has ever had. In the decades that he has spent in service to the American people, there has been no one more committed to decency, no one more fluent in compassion, no one more fervent in his dedication to each and every cause that might improve the lives of the people he represents.”

MassGOP Chair Amy Carnevale says regardless of Biden stepping aside, the Republicans are in a great position to win in November.

“No matter the nominee, Americans now see through the failed policies of the Democratic Party,” she said. “From the economy to border security, Democrats have fallen short. Americans want a shift, and we’re confident that no Democrat will measure up to the Republican ticket.”

Biden’s decision comes about one month before the Democratic National Convention begins and just over 100 days until Election Day.

As late as Friday afternoon, Biden was adamant that he would return to the campaign trail after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a memo released to CNN on Friday, Biden said, “I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda while making the case for my own record and the vision that I have for America: one where we save our democracy, protect our rights and freedoms, and create opportunity for everyone,” adding, “The stakes are high, and the choice is clear. Together, we will win.”

The health concern was the latest in a series of events that put pressure on Biden’s bid for president.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

