Dedham, state police searching for suspect who abandoned tractor-trailer before running from police

Local and state police are searching for an individual who abandoned a tractor-trailer and ran off on foot Thursday afternoon.

Dedham police stopped the driver in the area of Needham St near the Needham town line and Cutler Park when they ran off.

A Boston 25 News photographer found several Massachusetts State Cruisers and investigators on Great Plain Ave in Needham.

The abandoned tractor-trailer appeared to be parked in a wooded area off the roadway.

Officer are currently off with @MassStatePolice looking for an individual who ran from a tractor trailer after being stopped in the area of Needham St near the Needham line and Cutler Park. — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) February 27, 2025

