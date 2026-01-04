Debit card skimming device, hidden camera found at popular Mass. supermarket

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A debit card skimming device and a hidden camera were found on an ATM inside a popular Massachusetts grocery store on Friday, authorities warned.

The device was discovered at Hannaford Supermarket at 66 Drum Hill Road in Chelmsford, according to the Chelmsford Police Department.

Police say a representative of a private company was performing maintenance on an ATM in the supermarket’s entrance when he discovered the device, along with a hidden camera capable of recording PIN numbers.

It is not clear how long the skimmer was on the ATM, but anyone who may have used the machine is urged change their PIN and closely monitor their bank statements for signs of suspicious activity.

Anyone who finds suspicious activity should immediately notify both their bank and Chelmsford police.

Police also shared the following tips to help people avoid falling victim to ATM skimmers:

Inspect ATMs, POS terminals, and other card readers before using. Look for anything loose, crooked, damaged, or scratched. Don’t use any card reader if you notice anything unusual.

Pull at the edges of the keypad before entering your PIN. Then, cover the keypad as fully as possible when you enter your PIN to prevent cameras from recording your entry. Keep in mind that a pinhole camera may be present anywhere on or around the terminal.

If possible, use ATMs in a well-lit, indoor location. These may still be compromised, but are less-vulnerable targets.

An investigation into Friday’s discovery remains ongoing.

