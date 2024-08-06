Debby’s latest path, forecast: How and when tropical storm remnants could impact Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — Tropical storm Debby, which made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, will track north up the Atlantic coast this week.

The storm killed at least five people on Monday and is causing flash flooding with torrential downpours across the U.S. Southeast.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 52 Hurricane Debby CEDAR KEY, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: Christy Hatcher checks on her neighborhood as high winds, rain and storm surge from Hurricane Debby inundate the area on August 05, 2024, in Cedar Key, Florida. Hurricane Debby brings rain storms and high winds along Florida’s Big Bend area. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

As of right now, it doesn’t look like Massachusetts will dodge Debby. The storm’s heavy rain bands could start impacting New England by the end of the week.

Tropical downpours will arrive Friday into Saturday, leading to a flooding concern across the region, Boston 25 Metrologist Vicki Graf said in her latest forecast.

“The storm itself will continue to weaken and fall apart but we’ll have all of that rainfall to deal with by Friday and Saturday,” Graf explained.

It’s too early to predict exact storm totals from Debby but Massachusetts could get soaked by 2-3 inches of rainfall over two days.

“High-end totals up to 5-7″ cannot be ruled out at this point either,” Graf wrote in her latest weather blog. “Flash flooding will be a concern for any vulnerable areas.”

For the latest on the storm, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group