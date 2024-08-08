Debby’s latest forecast: What shift in tropical storm’s path means for Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — Tropical Storm Debby made a second landfall in South Carolina early Thursday as it continues to march up the East Coast, where residents as far north as New England could be drenched with heavy rain this weekend.

Debby is expected to keep soaking states in its path with downpours and possible flooding as it works inland up through the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast by the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.

At least six people have died due to the storm, which made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday.

A center of circulation will likely send the center of the storm’s remnants hundreds of miles west of Boston through New York state, keeping it on track to keep the heaviest rainfall and highest risk for flooding in western New England.

When the storm’s remnants reach Massachusetts, there will be a high risk for tropical downpours at times, a moderate risk for waves and rip currents along the coast, and a chance for wind gusts between 30-40 mph, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.

Friday will be mostly dry, humid, and cloudy, but showers with embedded downpours could pop up throughout the day.

“We want you to be prepared tomorrow but I wouldn’t call it a washout,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “In fact, the most significant weather comes through early Saturday morning probably just before the sun comes up.”

Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds come into play Saturday morning, as well as the chance for a waterspout or an isolated tornado.

Parts of Vermont will have a high risk for flash flooding with 2-4 inches of fresh rain in the forecast, while western Massachusetts will be at a moderate risk with a chance of 1-2 inches of rain. There’s a low risk of flooding in central and eastern Massachusetts, where and inch or less of rain is expected.

Debby’s initial track called for at least 2-3 inches of rainfall in the Bay State over two days, with high-end totals up to 5-7 inches.

