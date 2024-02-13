MILTON, Mass — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Neponset River in Milton Tuesday morning, state police say.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and detectives responded to the banks of Neponset River around 9:10 a.m. after the partially submerged body of a man was found, an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25.

Members of the Marine and Dive teams responded to the scene and pulled the body out of the river around 11:00 a.m., MSP says.

A line of police vehicles could be seen near the Neponset Yacht Club on Granite Avenue.

The investigation into the facts and circumstances of the man’s death will be conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for Norfolk County alongside MSP Crime Scene Services Section and the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Death investigation prompts large emergency response along Neponset River in Milton

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group