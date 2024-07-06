Reported deadly highway crash in Raynham under investigation

RAYNHAM, Mass — Officials are investigating a reported deadly highway crash in Raynham on Saturday.

A spokesperson with Massachusetts State Police says troopers responded to a reported fatal crash where Route 24 and Interstate 495 meet.

The car was reported smoking as it drove into the woods off the highway, police say.

Drone video from the scene shows first responders crowding around the vehicle where it came to rest among a group of trees separating the lanes of traffic.

State Police could not immediately say how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.

Deadly highway crash in Raynham under investigation

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group