Deadly crash in Middleboro under investigation

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Middleboro.
According to state police, shortly after 9 a.m., police closed the ramps from Interstate 495 to Route 28 (Exit 8) in Middleboro due to a fatal motor vehicle crash.
Boston 25 has reached out to Middleboro police for more information.
The crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group