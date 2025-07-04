Deadly crash in Middleboro under investigation

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Middleboro.

According to state police, shortly after 9 a.m., police closed the ramps from Interstate 495 to Route 28 (Exit 8) in Middleboro due to a fatal motor vehicle crash.

Boston 25 has reached out to Middleboro police for more information.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group