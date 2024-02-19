Police: Deadly crash on Lowell highway under investigation

LOWELL, Mass. — A Lowell highway was shut down on Monday after a deadly single-car crash.

Officers responding to the area of 333 First St Boulevard at VFW Highway for a report of a motor vehicle crash found a car had crashed head-on into a brick wall, according to police.

The driver of the car, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the car at the time of the crash.

Route 110 was closed in both directions between the Hunts Falls Rotary and the Lowell Wastewater Treatment Facility for hours while crews responded. It has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Lowell Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit.

**TRAFFIC ADVISORY**



Route 110 in Lowell is closed in both directions between the Hunts Falls Rotary and the Lowell Wastewater Treatment Facility. @CityofLowellMA



LPD10 — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) February 19, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group