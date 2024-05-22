Officer-involved shooting Malden prompts large police investigation

MALDEN, Mass — Police have launched an investigation after an officer-involved shooting in a busy section of Malden on Wednesday morning.

Malden police did not reveal specifics of the officer-involved shooting but several cruisers and investigators could be seen canvassing an expansive crime scene on Eastern Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m.

A hat and clothing could be seen on the ground surrounded by yellow crime scene tape near a Good Year Auto Service location.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Malden police with the investigation.

Malden shooting

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

