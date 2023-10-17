Dave’s Hot Chicken opening new restaurant in Massachusetts

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a new restaurant in Massachusetts this week.

The late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation is officially opening its newest restaurant at 30 Forbes Boulevard in Braintree on Friday.

The Braintree location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until midnight, according to the chain.

In May 2017, Dave’s was born when four friends scraped together $900 to purchase a fryer and started serving up tenders at their East Hollywood parking lot pop-up. Rapper and singer Drake took notice in 2021 and became a significant investor in the concept.

Earlier this year, Technomic named Dave’s “America’s fastest-growing restaurant chain.”

Dave’s currently has more than 700 locations nationwide in the development pipeline, with restaurants across Massachusetts including Newton, Woburn, Boston, Chelmsford, and Framingham.

