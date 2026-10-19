Dana-Farber breaks ground on cancer hospital

BOSTON — Dana-Farber Cancer Institute broke ground on the Lavine Bekenstein Cancer Hospital on Monday.

The 450,000-square-foot facility, located at the former site of the Joslin Diabetes Center along Brookline Avenue, is expected to feature 300 inpatient beds across 10 floors.

The hospital’s proximity to researchers and clinicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center is expected to help coordinate outpatient care, inpatient services and scientific discovery across the Longwood Medical Area.

The facility is also designed to keep pace with advances in oncology, with flexible clinical space that can adapt to future innovations in cancer treatment and research.

“Built to support the next generation of cancer treatment, the hospital will bring together world-class clinical care, groundbreaking research, and advanced technology in a single, integrated campus,” the institute said.

“The Lavine Bekenstein Cancer Hospital represents the next chapter of that leadership—bringing cutting-edge research and world-class care together to deliver better treatments and better outcomes for patients and families. We’re proud that the future of cancer care is being built right here in Massachusetts,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“The greatest innovation is one that has the power to improve people’s lives, and this new facility will do exactly that for families here and around the world fighting cancer,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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