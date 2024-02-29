DA: Two New Bedford men convicted of raping young girl

NEW BEDFORD, Mass — Two New Bedford men were convicted last Friday of raping a young girl after a week-long trial, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Nicholas Pacheco, 41, was convicted by a jury of two counts of aggravated rape and abuse of a child with at least a five-year age difference. His housemate, Braulio Castro, 37, was convicted by the jury of forcible rape of a child.

Prosecutors say the victim, who is now a teenager, was raped twice by Pacheco, who she considered to be her father, and once by Castro. The incidents allegedly occurred in a New Bedford apartment on Nye Street between February 2015 and February 2017 when the victim was either 9 or 10 years old.

The victim testified during the trial about each instance of rape and told the jury she did not immediately disclose the rapes and molestations because she believed as a young child that she was just a toy and was supposed to be used for sex in this way.

The DA says two other men had also molested the young victim during her childhood. The victim allegedly went to the Bristol County Children’s Advocacy Center in 2021 after a final instance of abuse from Mario Suy, of New Bedford. Suy was convicted of two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 and was sentenced to the county jail in addition to a lengthy probation stint after a trial last April in New Bedford District Court.

The young was 7 years old when she was first sexually abused by her great uncle, the DA’s office says.

“Sadly both defendants took advantage of their access to this young victim and sexually assaulted her. I want to thank the jury for holding both defendants accountable for this despicable conduct,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn said. “I commend the victim’s courage and fortitude in coming forward and persevering through these very difficult circumstances. I hope she can move forward with her life. The state prison sentences imposed by the court were appropriate.”

Both men were ordered held in jail throughout the holiday weekend and were sentenced on Tuesday. Pacheco was sentenced to serve 10 to 15 years in state prison, while Castro was sentenced to serve eight to 12 years in prison. The DA’s office says both men are not United States citizens and will likely be deported upon completion of their state prison sentences.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group