DA: Student accused in stabbing near East Boston high school still in custody, found dangerous

A 14-year-old was arraigned on assault to murder charges Monday for stabbing another student outside East Boston High School last month.

The judge ruled the teen too dangerous to be released, so she will remain in custody for at least 120 days, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say a 14-year-old girl had just left East Boston High School on September 24 when two other students started following her down Putnam Street.

The victim told police she called her sister while walking home because she feared she was about to get ‘jumped.’

Then police say the two other girls stabbed this student from behind, in the head, legs and back, leaving her with a punctured lung.

“I think it’s incumbent also for the kids to not harbor whatever is going on, communicate hey I’ve got a problem, I’ve had a problem, and it looks like it’s getting worse, kids just have to learn that lesson to speak up,” said Todd McGhee, law enforcement and security expert.

McGhee says this case is a reminder for all parents to speak to their children about how to communicate when there’s an ongoing problem.

In this case, the victim told police these other girls threatened to fight her for two years after a fight involving a broken pair of glasses.

“So when they’re carrying a grievance or have a problem with someone else, they’re gonna lean on emotion and if that emotion leads them towards some level of violence then the outcome is inevitable,” said McGhee.

McGhee says teens still have under-developed brains and may need more guidance on how to control their emotions and work through conflicts.

He says in this case, school leaders could only do so much since the stabbing happened off school grounds.

Police say at least one of the suspects had a knife on her, so McGhee says it may be time for more districts to consider stronger security to prevent weapons from going in and out of the buildings.

“They’re very nervous about the optics of bringing too much security in and is it safe to even be here? And we have to move past that, you know our society is changing, it is getting more violent,” said McGhee.

No word yet on when the other teen will be arraigned for this stabbing.

