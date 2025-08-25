DA: Motorcyclist killed following collision in Ipswich

IPSWICH, Mass. — A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a truck in Ipswich, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker confirms.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday when first responders were dispatched to Route 1A on High Street in the area of Dow Brook Conservation Avenue.

Once on the scene, the motorcyclist, a 72-year-old man from Gloucester, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist collided with a Dodge pickup truck. The driver of the pickup remained on scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Ipswich Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Ipswich Fire Department and mutual aid by the Rowley Police Department and Rowley Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

