DA identifies woman found dead in yard outside East Bridgewater home

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Investigators on Tuesday identified the woman who was found dead in a yard outside of a home in East Bridgewater on Sunday.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a town resident reporting that there was a person unconscious and partially clothed in the yard next to her Belmont Street home located the woman face down in the grass, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and East Bridgewater Police Chief Michael Jenkins.

The woman, who authorities identified as 42-year-old Nicole Swan, of Brockton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DA investigating ‘unattended death’ of woman in East Bridgewater after her body found outside a home

A preliminary investigation indicated Swan’s death doesn’t appear to be a random act and that there is no threat to public safety, Cruz and Jenkins noted.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is now working to determine the manner and cause of Swan’s death.

Detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting East Bridgewater police with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

