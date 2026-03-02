DA identifies Rhode Island couple killed in fiery crash in Massachusetts

SWANSEA, Mass. — The district attorney on Monday identified a married couple from Rhode Island who were killed in a fiery crash in Swansea on Friday.

Carolyn Carcasi, 54, and her husband, James Carcasi, 53, both of Bristol, Rhode Island, died in the crash at the intersection of Route 6 and Route 136 in Swansea on Friday, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said in a statement.

An unidentified driver wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Rhode Island crashed his car, killing the couple, authorities said Friday.

Officers patrolling the area of Route 6 in Swansea spotted a white 2013 Infinity G37 traveling west at a “very high rate of speed” just after 12:15 a.m. Friday, police said.

Moments later, the G37 crashed into the side of a blue 2022 Subaru Ascent that had been traveling south on Route 136, police said.

The Ascent became fully engulfed in flames.

First responders and bystanders tried to extinguish the fire, but Carolyn and James Carcasi, who were traveling in the Ascent, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 28-year-old driver of the G37 was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. His condition was not known on Monday.

Swansea police said they had been alerted to be on the lookout for the G37 before the crash, noting that the driver wasn’t being chased at the time.

Police did not share details on the homicide investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

