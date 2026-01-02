DA identifies man, woman who died after boat capsized off Martha’s Vineyard

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — The District Attorney’s office is identifying the man and woman who died after their boat capsized off Martha’s Vineyard.

On New Year’s Day, shortly after 11 a.m, a 911 call was made requesting emergency response for two people who were reported to have been on board a boat that had capsized.

Upon arrival, first responders observed two individuals, identified as 69-year-old Patricia Bergeron of Edgartown, MA and 77 -year -old Roy Scheffer of Edgartown, MA, in the water in the proximity of the overturned vessel.

Both Bergeron and Scheffer were unresponsive and not breathing.

Both were transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, where extensive lifesaving efforts were performed, and they were later pronounced dead.

According to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, prior to the 911 call, a significant weather system suddenly came through Martha’s Vineyard that produced high winds and snow/sleet throughout the area.

Reported abrupt worsening sea conditions also occurred at this time, which created sea swells of 6 feet and 20 knot winds.

The boat was secured for the overnight, and today investigators returned wherein they observed that the propeller was entangled by a polypropylene style line.

The incident appears to be a horrible accident with no signs of foul play.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the families and loved ones during this difficult time," the DA said in a release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group