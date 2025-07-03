DA identifies man killed in crash on Massachusetts bridge

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities on Thursday identified a man who was killed in a crash on a bridge that connects two Massachusetts communities.

Officers responding to a report of a serious wreck on the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge around 11 a.m. on Wednesday found a 2001 Mazda Miata that had crashed with a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn.

“The Silverado had a moderate amount of damage to the front end and came to a rest in the right lane of travel facing eastbound,” Quinn’s office said in a statement. “The Miata was observed to have catastrophic damage to the front end of the vehicle and was located on the eastbound side of the highway facing west.”

The driver of the Miata, 41-year-old Gregory Crook McGuire, of New Bedford, was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Silverado, a 26-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated that McGuire lost control while crossing the bridge and struck the Silverado, according to Quinn’s office.

The swing truss bridge was closed to vehicle and marine traffic for about an hour after the crash.

State police troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group