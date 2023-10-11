DA identifies 3rd suspect wanted in Holyoke shooting that claimed life of infant

HOLYOKE, Mass. — Investigators on Wednesday identified a third suspect wanted in connection with a brazen daylight shooting in Holyoke last week that claimed the life of an infant that was delivered after the gunfire struck its mother.

Massachusetts State Police detectives, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and the Holyoke Police Department are working to track down Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke, in connection with a shooting that happened in the area of Sargeant Street just after 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

“Alvarez is actively avoiding law enforcement,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “The firearm used in this incident has not been recovered, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.”

The shooting sent at least one round flying into a public transportation bus, where a pregnant woman was seated, the DA’s office said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The infant, who was delivered, needed life-saving medical services and tragically passed away.

Two other suspects in the shooting have already been arrested and arraigned.

Alejandro Ramos, 22, and Johnluis Sanchez, 30, both of Holyoke, are both facing a charge of murder in the shooting. A judge ordered them both held without bail. They are due back in court in November.

Anyone with information on Alvarez’s whereabouts is urged to contact state police detectives at 413-505-5993 or troopers assigned to the department’s fugitive section at 1-800-527-8873.

