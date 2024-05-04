Boston police seek public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old boy

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Nehemiah Horton, of Dorchester, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday, May 3 in the area of 20 Outlook Road, The Young Achievers Pilot School.

Horton is described as a black male, 4′11″, stocky build, brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow Young Achievers shirt, black sweatpants, and possibly a long sleeve black and white dry-fit shirt.

Horton is known to frequent the areas of Harambee and Mildred Park.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

