CVS officially certified to dispense abortion pills in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

BOSTON — CVS announced on Friday they received official certification to dispense abortion pills in states where it’s legally permissible later this month.

The drug they’ll be prescribing is called mifepristone, which blocks a hormone called progesterone that is needed for a pregnancy to continue, according to the FDA. When used with other medications, it ends pregnancy through 10 weeks of gestation.

CVS Health says they’re working with manufacturers and suppliers to secure the medication and will begin filling prescriptions in Massachusetts and Rhode Island in the weeks ahead.

Governor Maura Healey lauds the move, saying it’s an important step to protecting access to reproductive care.

“We applaud CVS and Walgreens for taking this important step to expand access to mifepristone, which has been used safely and effectively for more than two decades,” Governor Healey said. “Massachusetts will always protect access to reproductive care, including medication abortion.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group