Crews save 5 dolphins stranded on Wellfleet beach

WELLFLEET, Mass — Crews on the Cape rushed to help several dolphins in need Saturday.

Five common dolphins ended up stranded on a beach in Wellfleet.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare said there were initially seven dolphins on the beach but two passed away.

“So this morning, right around 6:30, we had a report of initially 6 live swimming common dolphins in Wellfleet, which is a common mastering location. the tide was outgoing when they were reported. we had about three hours until low but the tide receded very quickly,” detailed Jane Hoppe, an assistant stranding coordinator with the IFAW.

All five of the dolphins were successfully released at Herring Cove in Provincetown.

