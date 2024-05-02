Worcester DA investigating death of man in Leominster, woman placed into custody

LEOMINSTER, Mass — A woman is facing charges in connection with the death of a man found inside a Leominster home Wednesday night, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Officers were ca l led to a home on Main Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the man deceased. A woman at the scene was taken into custody, a spokesperson with the Worcester County DA’s office said.

Officials say that because the incident is domestic in nature, no names will be released.

Members of the Leominster Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detectives with the Worcester County District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

