Major New England highway to be closed for ‘extended period of time’ after fiery tanker crash

NORWALK, Conn. — A busy section of a major highway that runs through New England will be closed for an “extended period of time” after a fiery crash involving a tanker truck on Thursday morning, officials said.

All southbound and northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in the area of Exit 15 in Norwalk, Connecticut, are closed after a petroleum truck crashed and burst into flames, state and local police said.

A photo shared by Norwalk police showed firefighters working to extinguish a massive blaze underneath the Fairfield Avenue overpass. Thick black smoke was also seen consuming the area.

“This will impact local roads throughout Norwalk for an extended period of time and will create heavy traffic delays,” Norwalk police said. “Please seek alternate routes and give yourself extra time to travel.”

Connecticut State Police added, “We are currently unable to anticipate the duration of this closure.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced in a post on X that his team was aware of the situation and working with Connecticut DOT crews.

“Our highways team is working closely with Connecticut’s DOT on the tanker fire that has closed I-95 in Norwalk,” Buttigieg wrote. “Please heed local authorities on detours and avoid the area if possible. Thank you to the first responders who are dealing with the fire and keeping other drivers safe.”

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the wreck.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

