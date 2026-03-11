Crews extinguish house fire in Merrimac

MERRIMAC, Mass. — Crews are currently battling a fire in Merrimac, Massachusetts.

According to fire officials, crews responded to reports of a fire at a two-family home located at 18 Bear Hill Road around 5:38 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire in a workshop area attached to the home.

One of the two occupants of the residence was home at the time the fire started and was removed by Merrimac Police crews.

They were evaluated on scene and did not require further medical care.

Crews were able to knock the fire down by about 8:20 a.m.

Bear Hill Road has been shut down to motorists while crews continue to conduct overhaul operations. School bus companies have been notified to avoid the area.

The Merrimac Fire Department asks that residents avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

