Crews battling house fire in Newton

NEWTON, Mass. — Firefighters are currently battling a house fire with heavy smoke conditions in Newton on River Street near Pine Street.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and find an alternative route as the street is currently closed.

Emergency crews are currently on scene.

Boston 25 will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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