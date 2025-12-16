Crews battle house fire in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Mass. — The Pembroke Fire Department responded to a house fire on Pleasant Street, Monday.

Crews arrived on scene shortly after 1 p.m.

The fire started in a bathroom and then extended into the ceiling, according to the Pembroke Fire Department.

A photo posted to the department’s Facebook page shows firefighters working to open up the roof while working to put out the fire.

Crews battle house fire in Pembrok Pembroke firefighters work to put out a fire on Pleasant Street. Photo Credit: Pembroke Fire Department

The first crew from Pembroke was staffed with only two members due to other members being out on medical calls, according to the Pembroke Fire Department.

As a result, crews from Kingston and Marshfield provided mutual aid on scene, while a Duxbury crew provided station coverage, officials say.

No word on a cause of the fire at this time.

