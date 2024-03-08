Crews battle heavy flames engulfing Lynnfield home

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Crews in Lynnfield worked through the night to extinguish a ‘stubborn’ fire at a home.

Firefighters received a call for a large garage fire at a two-and-a-half-story home. Upon arrival, the fire had already spread to the house.

Mutual aid was called in from several departments to help because of the size of the fire. The home is also down a long driveway with only a single water main by the road, which created water supply issues.

Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis said the family and the family dog were able to get out of the home with no injuries. There were also no injuries to firefighters.

Crews are still on the scene monitoring hotspots and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The home is a complete loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

