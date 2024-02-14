Crews working to restore power on Cape Cod after winter storm

BARNSTABLE, MA — Electric crews are working to restore power to the Cape Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s winter storm.

As of 5 a.m., there were still about 1,200 Eversource customers on Cape Cod without power, many of them are expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

Yesterday as that heavy, wet snow came down and began to freeze, Barnstable County Emergency Preparedness said up to 15,000 people were without power.

They were concerned about which direction those outages might go with the overnight freeze.

Director Chip Reilly said yesterday they did not get many reports of flooding during the high tide cycle.

Wednesday morning they are anticipating flooding during high tide in spots that frequently flood.

“We certainly hope that folks have followed the basic emergency preparedness steps of building a kit, making a plan, and staying informed. We have no plans to open shelters on Cape Cod right now,” Reilly said. “Our disaster shelters are in standby mode. We’re waiting to see what the final effects are,” added Reilly.

One of the reasons they do not plan on opening shelters is because they are in schools that are expected to be open after a 2-hour delay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

