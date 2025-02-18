Crash on Zakim Bridge temporarily closes three lanes on I-93

BOSTON — A crash on the Zakim Bridge on Monday morning temporarily closed three lanes on I-93 NB during the morning commute.

According to MassDOT, as of 8:14 a.m., all lanes have reopened.

Details of the crash were not provided.

In #Boston, 3 right lanes closed on I-93 NB on the Zakim Bridge due to crash. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 18, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group