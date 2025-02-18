Local

Crash on Zakim Bridge temporarily closes three lanes on I-93

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — A crash on the Zakim Bridge on Monday morning temporarily closed three lanes on I-93 NB during the morning commute.

According to MassDOT, as of 8:14 a.m., all lanes have reopened.

Details of the crash were not provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

