Crash on Zakim Bridge temporarily closes three lanes on I-93

BOSTON — A crash on the Zakim Bridge on Monday morning temporarily closed three lanes on I-93 NB during the morning commute.
According to MassDOT, as of 8:14 a.m., all lanes have reopened.
Details of the crash were not provided.
In #Boston, 3 right lanes closed on I-93 NB on the Zakim Bridge due to crash.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 18, 2025
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
