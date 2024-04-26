Crash with serious injuries shuts down major road in Billerica

BILLERICA, Mass — A crash with serious injuries has shut down a major road in Billerica Friday afternoon.

Billerica police say Boston Road is closed “indefinitely” from Town Center to Floyd Street for the crash with serious injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation warned drivers to avoid the roadway or expect delays for the crash.

Crash with serious injuries in #Billerica on RT-3A-NB, SB at 131 Boston Rd. The road is currently closed in both directions. Seek alternate route and expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 26, 2024

Boston Road, or Route 3A, stretches through much of the town.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

