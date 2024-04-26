Local

Crash with serious injuries shuts down major road in Billerica

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Billerica officer injured in serious crash

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BILLERICA, Mass — A crash with serious injuries has shut down a major road in Billerica Friday afternoon.

Billerica police say Boston Road is closed “indefinitely” from Town Center to Floyd Street for the crash with serious injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation warned drivers to avoid the roadway or expect delays for the crash.

Boston Road, or Route 3A, stretches through much of the town.

Image 1 of 4

Billerica officer injured in serious crash

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read