Crash shuts down part of Route 2 east in Concord

CONCORD, Mass. — A crash shut down part of Route 2 east in Concord Wednesday night.

Police said they responded to the area of Route 2 and Walden Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Officers said the driver suffered a medical episode and crashed.

The driver, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital.

Police said Route 2 eastbound was shut down for approximately 30 minutes while crews cleared the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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