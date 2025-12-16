Crash sends two to hospital in Sherborn

SHERBORN, Mass. — Emergency crews in Sherborn responded to a crash that caused one vehicle to rollover onto its side, Monday.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Brooks Street.

A vehicle can be seen laying on its side in a photo posted by the town’s fire and rescue department.

Sherborn rollover A rollover in Sherborn sent two people to an area hospital, Monday. Photo Credit: Sherborn Fire and Rescue

The person inside the vehicle was able to get out on their own, according to officials.

An ambulance from Sherborn, as well as a mutual aid ambulance from Holliston each took one person to an area hospital, according to the Sherborn Fire Department.

No word on the cause of the crash at this time.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group