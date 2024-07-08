Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers backs up traffic for miles on Mass. Pike

AUBURN, Mass. — A crash involving two tractor-trailers backed up traffic for miles on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday morning.

The wreck was reported on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 near Interstate 290 in Auburn.

Aerial video showed on tractor-trailer with heavy front-end damage stopped in the right travel lane and a standstill traffic jam leading up to the scene of the crash.

Auburn crash

Motorists were urged to seek an alternate route due to an eight-mile backup in the area.

Only one lane of traffic was getting by for much of the morning.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

