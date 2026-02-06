Counselors available at UMass Lowell after campus crash involving police cruiser, pedestrian

LOWELL, Mass. — Counseling services will be made available on Friday to UMass Lowell students and community members who may have witnessed a crash involving a pedestrian and a police cruiser on the university’s campus.

Lowell police say the crash happened Thursday night on Wilder Street, which runs through the south campus area.

Authorities have not released information about the pedestrian’s condition, but described the incident as serious. The university also referred to the crash as a tragic incident.

Lowell police and Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene to investigate.

Police have not confirmed whether the pedestrian is a UMass Lowell student. However, a backpack was seen in the roadway during the investigation.

In a statement, the university identified the victim only as a pedestrian, saying the crash occurred outside the McGauvran Center.

A university spokesperson said the thoughts of the UMass Lowell community are with those involved.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

