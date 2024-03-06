Coroner identifies young man found dead in Pennsylvania as missing Massachusetts resident

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A young man recently found dead in Pennsylvania has been identified as a missing resident of Massachusetts, authorities said.

The body of 19-year-old Timothy Kravchenko, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was found Sunday morning in Girard Township, Pennsylvania, after he crashed his car a week earlier, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.

Kravchenko fled the scene of a “minor” car crash near the intersection of Gillingham and Ridge roads in Girard Township on Saturday, Feb. 24, and Pennsylvania State Police subsequently listed him as a missing person out of Chicopee.

“Timothy had left his vehicle after the crash and family and friends have not heard from him since,” state police wrote in a missing person report. “Timothy is not familiar with the area and to our knowledge, does not have a phone to contact anyone for assistance.”

State police noted that Kravchenko traveled to Pennsylvania from Chicopee a day before the crash but it wasn’t immediately clear where he was heading.

An autopsy was performed on Kravchenko’s body on Monday but results are still being reviewed at this time, Snyder’s office said.

Kravchenko’s death remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

